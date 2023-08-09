Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Shows Why He’s So Electric, Follows Up Amazing Play With Trick That Fooled Whole Stadium

Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodriguez is electric. Since reaching the show in 2022, J-Rod has earned two All-Star nods, a Silver Slugger and the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

He can regularly be seen smashing upper deck dingers like he did in the 2023 Home Run Derby, where he set the record (41) for most bombs hit in one round.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ PUT ON A SHOW 🤩 41 home runs in the first round 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JrI4Ajag0p — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

Despite eventually losing that Seattle-based contest to the San Diego Padres, Rodriguez showed his hometown fans and the world just how much fun he is to watch. On Tuesday night he did it again.

Facing the Mariners’ best starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, Fernando Tatis Jr., a budding young superstar in his own right, smoked an 0-1 fastball to straightaway center. Tracking the ball, Julio Rodriguez timed a majestic leap above the wall in an attempt to rob the home run.

For a moment it was unclear if the ball had cleared the wall. Rodriguez strutted pensively from the warning track into centerfield. Tatis had already begun his home run celebration. Then a wry smile appeared across J-Rod’s face. He unveiled his glove to reveal the ball — a perfect white pearl nestled in the leather.

Fernando Tatis Jr. started his home run trot. Julio Rodriguez makes no reaction, until he starts to smile, and show the Mariners crowd the ball. What a SHOW 😃 😂 pic.twitter.com/8hvdHw3MP7 — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONtap) August 9, 2023

Rodriguez even fooled his announcers enroute to the perfect deke. After revealing his robbery, J-Rod turned to the crowd, now roaring at his Trout-like performance, and made an "X" gesture with his arms, signaling an out.

The robbery was far from his only flash of leather Tuesday night. He was diving and leaping all over the outfield making spectacular catches all day. The youngster is earning top marks defensively during what experts are calling a Gold Glove season.