Two Boston Children Allegedly Witness Mom’s Murder, Live With Body For Three Days, Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty

Two young children were reportedly witnesses to the strangling death of their mother and forced to live with her corpse for three days before the suspect, her boyfriend, disposed of it in a nearby dumpster earlier this month, police say.

Pablo Vicente, 33, was charged with the murder 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves on Aug. 8 after allegedly confessing to choking her to death in the presence of their two young children and disposing of her body days later in a nearby dumpster, Boston.com reported.

Authorities in Massachusetts were first alerted to Nieves’ alleged murder after a family member, identified as Nieves’ uncle, contacted police telling them Vicente had admitted to killing her after she hadn’t been seen for a week, WCVB reported. Salem police officers, noting a previous domestic incident between the pair, began an investigation into the allegations and reportedly found evidence in the couple’s home leading them to believe Nieves had, in fact, been murdered.

In an initial interview with police, Vicente purportedly claimed Nieves had run away with another man, leaving their two children behind, according to Boston.com. As the interview with police continued, however, investigators claim Vincente confessed to her murder, telling them he had choked her to the point of unconsciousness during a fight after he confronted her about cheating on him, WCVB reported. (RELATED: Police Look For Help After Man Found Strangled, Handcuffed And Tied Up In Hotel Room)

The police report noted that Vicente did not call 911, but unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate her. The report further noted the couple’s two children were present during their mother’s alleged murder and lived with her body for three days until Vicente disposed of it when it began to “stink”, the outlet stated.

Investigators have not yet located Nieves’ body which was reportedly wrapped in bed linen and carpet before being placed in a dumpster. Vicente was taken into custody and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing Aug. 8, WCVB reported.

The couple’s two children, aged 3 years and 18 months, are currently in the custody of the state’s Department of Children and Families, the outlet stated.