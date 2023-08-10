Kentucky Clinic Admits To Performing Trans Surgeries On Kids Despite Gov. Beshear’s Denials

University of Kentucky (UK) HealthCare admitted in a letter to performing some sex change surgeries on minors, refuting previous claims from Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear vetoed legislation banning sex changes for minors in March, but the Republican-controlled legislature voted to override the veto. Beshear has since insisted in campaign ads that he opposes sex change surgeries for kids.

“My position on this has always been clear,” Beshear said in a campaign ad released in late July. “I have never supported gender reassignment surgery for minors, and they don’t happen here in Kentucky.” (RELATED: ‘Non-Judgemental And Affirming’: Gender Clinic’s Services For Kids Include Transgender Hormone Therapy)

In a March 2 letter sent to Kentucky state Rep. James Tipton, reported on by the Free Beacon on Aug. 7, UK HealthCare said it “does not offer puberty blockers for minors,” but that it does provide cross-sex hormones to “older adolescents” aged 14 and up.

While UK HealthCare’s Transform Clinic said it does not provide “genital” sex change surgeries on minors, it said it has “performed a small number of non-genital gender reassignment surgeries on minors, such as mastectomies for older adolescents.”

The University of Kentucky corroborated the accuracy of the letter to the Free Beacon, telling the outlet “it has performed ‘non-genital gender reassignment surgeries’ on patients as young as 16.'”

“In the case of minor patients who may consider elective surgeries — regardless of the reason why the surgery is sought — several factors are considered in the decision to undergo a procedure,” the letter reads. “These include, but are not limited to, the type of surgery, the growth and maturity level of the minor, parent/guardian feedback and informed consent.”

“Andy can’t stop lying about gender reassignment surgery for minors,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. “We know for a fact that gender reassignment surgery for kids was taking place in Kentucky. He sided with his far-left allies and vetoed a bill to ban these procedures. We deserve better.”

“No reports from the medical community of such surgeries have been provided to the Governor’s Office,” a spokesperson for Gov. Beshear’s campaign told local outlet WKYT.