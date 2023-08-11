‘The Attorney General Has Egg On His Face’: Former FBI Agent Sounds Off On Hunter Biden Special Counsel

A former FBI agent said Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland “has egg on his face” after appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.

Garland announced the appointment of United States Attorney David Weiss as special counsel Friday to investigate allegations surrounding Biden. Biden pled not guilty to all charges after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. (RELATED: ‘These People Are Shameless’: Ingraham Blasts DOJ Over Special Counsel Appointment)

“At the end of the day, when an agency conducts an investigation that follows all of the evidence to its logical conclusion, what is absurd is that, if in fact, this original investigation was done with any degree of integrity, then it is already completed,” Stuart Kaplan told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “It is only because of the district court judge had the moxie and the character and integrity to see right through it that now, the attorney general has egg on his face and now he realizes, oh my God what are we going to do?”

WATCH:



“What a move on his part, and I do give him credit, what an incredible idea to now give what we used to refer to as an independent counsel. There’s nothing independent about David Weiss,” Kaplan continued. “Let’s give it back to the U.S. attorney who we thought we had any level of integrity to give him back an opportunity. To, what, redo what was already supposed to be done? It is a one — ridiculous and absurd. It is absurd.”

Kaplan pointed to the indictments of former President Donald Trump, saying that the Biden administration was hoping for a conviction to distract attention from the allegations surrounding the Bidens. Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election after he previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents.

“Do you think it was any coincidence that today, Friday, on the slow media news cycle that Garland stands there in front of the teleprompter?” Kaplan asked Watters. “I mean, he doesn’t even have the level of integrity to be able to speak freely without having to script out a statement and then run off the stage without even taking one question. The whole thing is orchestrated, it is disgraceful. I just hope we all come together as Americans to see it for what it is. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

