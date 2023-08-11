‘These People Are Shameless’: Laura Ingraham Blasts DOJ Over Special Counsel Appointment

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted the Department of Justice over the “shameless” assignment of David Weiss as special counsel Friday.

“Just when you thought that Biden’s Justice Department couldn’t be any more of a laughingstock, they surprise you,” Ingraham said. “Merrick Garland must have thought that Aug. 11th was April 1st because his announcement that he appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden was like a really bad practical joke.” (RELATED: ‘Protected’: Trump Campaign Responds To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Investigation)

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel Friday to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pled not guilty to all charges after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

WATCH:



Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement on two misdemeanor tax charges and which included a pre-trial diversion on a felony gun charge, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

“Garland’s Friday night bait and switch, I think, follows yesterday’s news that his other special prosecutor, Jack Smith, had asked the court to begin Trump’s Jan. 6th trial on Jan. 2nd, 2024,” Ingraham said. “Now, obvious, right, what he’s up to there. Taking Trump off the trail just as the GOP primary season kicks off. Nice going. These people are shameless. Nothing but bad faith as far as the eye can see.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith proposed a trial date of Jan. 2, 2024, less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses, according to USA Today.

“But as we’ve been saying from the start, the Hunter drama, while it’s important, is its own distraction, and Republicans who think they’re going to defeat the Bidens with investigations, I think they’re likely to be disappointed,” Ingraham continued. “The angle does not think you’re going to get the justice you’re looking for, not with Garland in charge. You need to defeat Biden and the Democrats by going after them at the ballot box. Winning, after all, would be the best justice of all.”

