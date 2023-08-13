Woman Who Freaked Out On American Airlines Plane Releases Apology Video

The woman who went viral after having a public outburst on an airplane has released an apology on video Sunday.

Tiffany Gomas released a video on YouTube apologizing for the meltdown. In the video, she addresses her use of foul language, apologizes to the passengers, the issue of cyberbullying and thanks her family.

“My use of profanity was completely unnecessary,” said Gomas in the video. “I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard.”

Gomas was caught on video shouting, “That motherfucker back there is not real, and you can sit on this plane, and you can fucking die with him or not. I’m not going to.” Gomas said she had a dispute with her family members over stolen Airpods. The incident has since turned into a viral meme. (RELATED: ‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’: American Airlines Passenger Speaks Out After Viral Video)

“We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see,” said Gomas.

Gomas spoke on how going viral has changed her life, but that she wants to move on.

“I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes… on the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind,” said Gomas.

Near the end of the video, Gomas thanked her family for their love and support and said that she intends to use the experience to do good in the world.

The video ends by displaying a website titled with her name along with the statement, “Join me on my journey of promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying.”