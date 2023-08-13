Video Shows Pilots Ejecting From Fighter Jet Moments Before It Crashes Into Apartment Building

This is absolutely insane!

A MiG 23 Russian Fighter jet ended up crashing at Sunday’s Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport, and the video of the scene shows utter insanity with a mix of American pride.

Two pilots were forced to eject during the incident, according to police. They were later recovered from the water and fortunately didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

An explosion giving off both fire and black smoke was seen on video from miles away. Currently, there are no deaths at the crash scene, according to authorities.

Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement:

“Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, a MiG-23 demonstration plane performing at the Yankee Air Museum’s Thunder over Michigan air show crashed into the parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville. The pilot and backseater successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash.

While it did not appear they sustained any significant injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution.The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured. The FAA is investigating the crash.”

A plane has crashed during air show in Michigan Pilots seen ejecting out of the plane 🎥 Sherlyn Johnson on Facebook#breakingnews #airshow #plane #breaking #news pic.twitter.com/MwKtiG2CR3 — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) August 13, 2023

An outright scary scene, but also something to be proud of.

Fortunately, nobody died in this entire situation, so it lets you focus on the grade A glory that is the United States of America, the way those pilots jumped out of the plane to perfection and into safety. Yeah, this was just an air show, but I can’t help but to be reminded of how truly epic the U.S. Air Force is — and all of our military at that.

This was such an American moment, and something that made me think about past greatness. (RELATED: ‘Nightmare Frustration’: Family Gives Up On New Electric Vehicle Mid-Road Trip, Rents Gas Guzzler Instead)

God bless those pilots, God bless America and here’s to a speedy rebuild of that apartment complex.