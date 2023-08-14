REPORT: Ashley Olsen Gives Birth To First Child

Famous actress Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, have reportedly welcomed their first child to the world.

Sources close to the couple recently revealed Olsen became a mom a few months ago, after giving birth to a son named Otto in New York, TMZ reported Monday, citing unnamed sources. Olsen, best known for tag-teaming the role of Michelle Tanner with twin sister Mary Kate in the hit 90s sitcom “Full House,” has not publicly revealed the news to her fans.

Ashley Olsen Gives Birth To First Child, Son Otto https://t.co/VV6tbQRzg3 pic.twitter.com/O8GGla1hwa — TMZ (@TMZ) August 14, 2023

Olsen and Eisner have been married since Dec. 2022, and quickly expanded their family with the addition of their new bundle of joy.

The famous actress and fashion designer has been known to keep her personal life very private and out of the headlines. She hasn’t shared many details about her marriage to her husband, who is an artist, according to TMZ. There have been very few sightings of the pair reported in the press, and they both stay off social media.

The couple had not reported their pregnancy to the press, and somehow managed to keep the paparazzi from snapping photos of Olsen’s baby bump for the entire duration of her pregnancy. (RELATED: Claire Danes Secretly Welcomes Baby Number Three)

News of their first child comes as a surprise to many. The couple has not confirmed the baby news to the press at this time.