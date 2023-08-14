CNN Analyst Says Hunter Probe Takes Away Biden’s Moral High Ground

CNN’s Chief National Affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Monday the ongoing probe into Hunter Biden takes away some of President Joe Biden’s moral high ground.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that Weiss would be appointed special counsel to continue the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Weiss came under scrutiny after IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that Weiss was not in control of the Hunter investigation. Weiss allegedly told a group of law enforcement officials in an Oct. 22 email that he was “not the deciding person on whether charges [would be] filed” in the Hunter case. Weiss has denied the allegations.

Zeleny was asked what the political implications of the current legal problems surrounding Hunter Biden mean for the president.

“I think politically it removes some of the moral high ground that he might have against all the Trump accusations and among Democrats it probably doesn’t matter, but among independent voters who are like, ‘you know, just this is why we don’t like government, they all just smell a little crooked here,’ I think that could be an issue and also perhaps most important how it directly impacts the president’s thinking and his head. He is so defensive of Hunter Biden and I think that this has the potential of really agitating him,” Zeleny said. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Warns Special Counsel Has Ace In The Hole That Will Help Biden Win)

“You know, I just think it’s a bad look, but we don’t know how long this will go on. Zolan is right, a trial does not have to be unfolding here. No one wants a special counsel and this is a second special counsel looking into the Biden family. The other one is still looking into the president’s handling of classified documents. You don’t want a special counsel because it opens a box and door to who knows what.”

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time in August for his alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.