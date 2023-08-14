‘He Is On The Beach’: Victor Davis Hanson Says Dems Will ‘Fixate’ On Trump Indictments To Distract From Biden’s Decline

Historian Victor Davis Hanson said Monday that President Joe Biden was in “a race against the truth,” despite multiple indictments aimed at former President Donald Trump.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election, after Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegation surrounding classified documents.

“He is on the beach while a whole beach city has been wiped out and he can’t even make one remark about it,” Hanson told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Pathetic Story’: Former Trump Official Says Biden Is In A ‘Heap Of Trouble’ Over Hunter’s Business Deals)

“He is just going to retire and be a construct and let the Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren wing continue to run the country and then he is going to stonewall all of these looming indictments and then they are going to fixate on Donald Trump and they think this is going to get us through the next 17 months,” Hanson said.

“Some of these indictments are so ridiculous, in fact, a majority of them, that they are building a huge pushback and Biden is declining. That we have been saying this for the last two years,” Hanson said. “It’s getting very egregious now it’s so obvious that I don’t know if it’s going to be sustainable for the next 17 months.”

A wildfire on Maui destroyed many buildings in the town of Lahaina Wednesday, killing at least 96 people. President Joe Biden said Monday he had no comment on the blaze as the death toll rose.

“Finally, unlike the Trump impeachments or the Clinton impeachments or the potential Nixon impeachment, Joe Biden is facing charges that are in the Constitution of bribery,” Hanson continued. “If he did a quid pro quo for a foreign government when the family received money and they can prove that, that’s almost treasonous. I’m not sure that he is going to be just protected because there is a Republican Senate. So, this is going to be a very interesting 17 months. He is in a race against the truth, to tell you the truth.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators July 31 prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov until his death in 2019.

