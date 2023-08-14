Eric Swalwell Falsely Claims James Comer Supported Special Counsel For Hunter Biden Investigation

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to spread false information Monday about Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Comer’s views on special counsel David Weiss’ role in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Swalwell falsely claimed on Twitter that Comer previously supported a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation. The California lawmaker was responding to a post by left-wing opposition research firm Meidas Touch attacking Comer for criticizing Weiss. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Eric Swalwell Subject Of Ethics Complaint For Allegedly Abusing Official Resources)

MAGA-logic: our plot was foiled when the Attorney General gave us exactly what we asked for. Rigged! https://t.co/n0hKVEAcD0 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 14, 2023

“MAGA-logic: our plot was foiled when the Attorney General gave us exactly what we asked for. Rigged!” Swalwell tweeted from his official congressional account. His office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

“James Comer claims House Republicans were just about to crack the Hunter Biden case wide open and trace it to President Biden, but Garland foiled their plans at the last minute by appointing a special counsel,” Meidas Touch tweeted Sunday morning.

Comer said in June he opposed the possibility of Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation.

“I strongly oppose the appointment of a special counsel,” Comer told Fox News Digital. “I think that’s the most ridiculous idea that any Republican could think right now because, if you support a special counsel, you support and trust Merrick Garland to have the sole authority to pick one person who can then take over the investigation and never have to be transparent with the media or Congress until the conclusion of the investigation, which might take years.”

House Oversight called Swalwell’s assertion “fake news” because of Comer’s outspoken opposition to a special counsel. (RELATED: House Oversight Releases Bank Records Showing Hunter Biden Took Millions From Russian And Ukrainian Oligarchs)

Fake News@RepJamesComer has been against this sham Special Counsel from the start. See for yourself, @RepSwalwell 👇https://t.co/ikE4389S5X https://t.co/ht7vR16MfE — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 14, 2023

Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel Friday after IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors slow-walked and obstructed the Hunter Biden investigation. Comer responded to Weiss’ appointment by accusing Garland of a “coverup” designed to protect the president’s son.

The DOJ and Hunter Biden’s legal team’s negotiations for Biden’s guilty plea agreement fell apart after Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika scrutinized an immunity provision hidden inside of Hunter Biden’s diversion agreement for his gun charge.

The younger Biden ended up pleading not guilty in late July to two tax misdemeanors, and the investigation into him remains ongoing. DOJ prosecutors did not rule out charging Biden under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in his July 26 court appearance.

The DOJ filed a motion Friday to dismiss Biden’s Delaware tax charges in order to file new charges in Washington, D.C., or the Central District of California.