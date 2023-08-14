Zooey Deschanel Announces Engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announced that they are engaged in a joint statement released to social media Monday afternoon.

The “Property Brothers” host asked the famous actress from “New Girl” to spend the rest of her life with him while they were on a family trip to Scotland on Sunday, according to People. The pair met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” and have been dating for four years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)

Deschanel and Scott wrote a simple message to their fans and followers to announce their big news.

“Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰” they jointly wrote next to a photograph of their special moment. The image of the newly engaged couple shows them smiling blissfully as they pose cheek-to-cheek in front of a scenic stone building. They were both wearing casual light jackets and looking straight into the camera.

Deschanel flashed her large, uniquely-designed engagement ring while wearing multi-colored pink nail polish, giving her fans a sneak peek at the new diamonds adorning her finger.

Deschanel’s two children — Elsie and Charlie — played special roles in their engagement, according to People.

Fans, friends, and followers flooded Deschanel and Scott’s social media pages with congratulatory messages and shared excitement for the couple’s new chapter. (RELATED: Michelle Yeoh Marries Ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt After 19 Year Engagement)

Drew Scott, Scott McGillivray, and the folks at HGTV were among the famous faces that shared the couple’s excitement by posting loving comments online.

The Property Brothers wrote, “Welcome to the family, @zooeydeschanel!!”