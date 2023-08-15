‘Hunter Biden Is So Much Cooler’: Eric Trump Survives ‘Back Off Challenge’ In Hilarious Video

A hilarious video posted Monday shows Eric Trump recently surviving the “Back Off Challenge.”

Two hosts of the Country Club Adjacent podcast heckled Eric Trump for the “Back Off Challenge” at what appears to be the LIV Golf event at Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course. In order to survive the challenge, golfers need to hit a successful tee shot without backing away from the ball while hecklers roast them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Club Adjacent (@countryclubadjacent)

“Dude. Hunter Biden is so much cooler than you,” the cameraman said, attempting to get a reaction out of the former president’s son. (RELATED: Hilarious Video Shows Trump Surviving The ‘Back Off Challenge’)

“Yeah. He’s also on fucking crack,” Trump replied as he began to set up his shot.

The two podcasters burst out into laughter after receiving the former first son’s response. They bantered as Trump got into position to hit the ball, saying that Hunter Biden “does have good crack apparently” and that Eric Trump “looks like he does weird stuff to magicians.”

The podcast hosts reacted as soon as Trump swung his club and hit the ball. (RELATED: Video Of Trump Goes Viral After ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Breaks Out At LIV Golf)

“Almost beat Dad,” one man said.

“Make a joke about that, boys,” Trump said as he began to walk away past the crowd.

Social media users reacted to the video criticizing Eric Trump’s swing and giving him credit for taking the joke.

“How can your dad own so many courses and still have a swing like that,” one anonymous Instagram user commented.

“Honestly I don’t personally like his dad or his brother or his one sister and brother in law at all, but how can you hate on Eric Trump rolling with the punches here?” another anonymous Instagram user wrote. “He seems like a real one caught in the middle tbh and has caused a ton of heat just for existing, yet still keeping a good head about it. Gotta give some props to that, right?”

Eric’s father, former President Donald Trump, participated in the “Back Off Challenge” back in August 2022.