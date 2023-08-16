Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Colorado Football Practice And Deion Sanders Goes The Heck Off On Everybody

I’m all in on watching Colorado football in 2023 — and here’s another reason why.

During a Colorado football practice this week, a massive brawl broke out between teammates, resulting in Deion Sanders absolutely going the heck off on everybody. However, it wasn’t the actual fight that ticked Coach Prime off.

Rather, he was angry at how particular players responded when they saw their teammates punch it out, calling out the ones who walked away from the situation rather than get involved themselves.

As we continue to go through the dog days of summer, the tension at football camps all across the country — both college and professional — are hitting a boiling point. This is why we’ve been having so many fights all across the board. And not only is it the heat, but players are ready to go at some opposition, they’re tired of hitting each other. They want the season opener to be here, and don’t feel bad, players. So do we … so do we. (RELATED: New York Assistant Coach Tony Oden Taken To Hospital After Multiple Brawls Break Out In Jets-Buccaneers Joint Practice)

An example of this happened with the Buffaloes, as a few teammates got into it with each other while practicing a short-yardage situation. Running back Anthony Hankerson got into the endzone following a handoff, however, a defender threw him to the ground after the fact — and his offensive lineman didn’t appreciate it at all.