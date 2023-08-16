New York Assistant Coach Tony Oden Taken To Hospital After Multiple Brawls Break Out In Jets-Buccaneers Joint Practice

Things got real in Jersey.

Tony Oden, who is the senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach for the New York Jets, was carted off the field during practice and taken to a hospital Wednesday, according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Oden is reportedly alert.

While one of the scuffles was poppin’ off between the Jets and Buccaneers in their Florham Park joint practice, Oden ended up catching some “friendly fire,” according to Saleh.

“He’s doing fine. I’m not exactly sure what happened,” Saleh said, according to the New York Post. “I know it was during one of the altercations. I think he caught some friendly fire. He’s awake, he’s doing fine, he’s stable.”

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans reportedly told the media all the brawls on Wednesday are the most he’s ever seen during a joint practice.

Here is some of the action that was caught on camera:

Pretty insane stuff.

I’m used to seeing training camp fights and joint practice brawls before the games begin in September. It’s an every year thing, but it’s not all the time when a coach has to be taken to the hospital because of it. Best wishes to Tony Oden for a speedy recovery. And who else isn’t shocked this happened at a Jets practice? In Jersey?

But don’t worry, Jets fans. I’m not going to pooh-pooh on your team … not today at least. I have to give your franchise a little props for the roster they’ve built this summer, with Dalvin Cook being the cherry on top. And no, I’m not hurt as a Miami Dolphins fan. The Phins never really wanted him and offered a bogus contract — which totally explains why this saga went on so long. Dalvin wanted to be a Dolphin, but Miami didn’t want to pay him. (RELATED: Fist Fight Erupts Between Commanders’ Emmanuel Forbes, Ravens’ Tylan Wallace During Joint Practice)

I still think this season is going to be a disaster for the Jets, because at the end of the day, it’s still the Jets.

But for now, I’ll give you guys props — just stop starting fights and putting your coaches in the hospital.