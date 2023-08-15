Fist Fight Erupts Between Commanders’ Emmanuel Forbes, Ravens’ Tylan Wallace During Joint Practice

Michael Buffer would have made this video perfect.

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders square off against each other Aug. 21, and as a result, the two teams have been holding joint workouts — the two rival DMV teams.

With this being the case, you can expect some tension between the two. As a matter of fact, it’s already happening. Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace and Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes got into a legitimate fist fight Tuesday morning ahead of the Battle of the Beltway.

The video shows Forbes, Washington’s first-round pick, potentially hitting Wallace below the belt, sparking retaliation from Wallace as he threw a punch back. That’s when things sparked up, with the two swinging at each other. Shortly after, Commanders safety Kamren Curl came into the picture to help out Forbes, and that’s when everybody from both teams started running towards the scuffle.

It’s beautiful chaos that you love to see in August when you haven’t had football since February.

WATCH:

Emmanuel Forbes and Tylan Wallace fight pic.twitter.com/KSyWJJ2ZUB — 𝒮𝓌𝑒𝑒𝓅 (@JahanOPOY) August 15, 2023

I’m loving this as both somebody who was born in the DMV and an overall football fan.

If you pay attention to my blogs, you know that I’m always writing about idiots fighting and the decline of America, but when you see this kind of glorious buffoonery (the opposite of actual buffoonery) on the football field, you can’t help but smile. At the end of the day, this is all competitive spirit, and it’s absolutely beautiful to witness. (RELATED: Brawl Ensues After Lionel Messi’s Security Allegedly Beats Diner At Miami Restaurant)

And like I mentioned in a recent blog … football is almost back, baby.