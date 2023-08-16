Fulton County Clerk Responds To Publishing Trump Indictment Ahead Of Grand Jury Decision: ‘I Am Human’

The Fulton County clerk who released an indictment document displaying charges against former President Donald Trump before the grand jury voted said she inadvertently hit “send” instead of “save” in an interview with WSB-TV Tuesday.

The court briefly posted a document on its website Monday afternoon listing 13 charges against the former president, Reuters first reported, which ultimately matched the charges released after the grand jury made its decision. The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts initially responded to media reports by claiming the document was “fictitious,” which Clerk Ché Alexander told WSB-TV was “the best word I could come up with.”

“It was fictitious,” she told the outlet. “It wasn’t real. It didn’t have a stamp on it.”

“I am human,” Alexander said. (RELATED: Fulton County Court Tries To Explain —Again—How Charges Were Posted Before Trump Indictment)

What’s going on in Georgia? https://t.co/J8UqIfVnsA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2023



In a statement Tuesday, the clerk’s office claimed the document was part of a “trial run” to test the system.

“In anticipation of issues that arise with entering a potentially large indictment, County Courts Clerk Ché Alexander used charges that pre-exist in Odyssey to test the system and conduct a trial run. Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet,” the statement said.

“I tell my staff we just want to be transparent,” Alexander said, according to WSB-TV. “I don’t have anything to hide.”

Trump is facing 13 felony charges, including alleged violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), according to the indictment.

