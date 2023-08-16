‘Literal Hell On Wheels’: 19-Year-Old Convicted Of Murdering Boyfriend, Friend By Deliberately Crashing Car At 100 Mph

A Strongsville, Ohio, woman was found guilty on four counts of murder in what prosecutors argued was an intentional car crash that killed her boyfriend and his friend, according to a video of the trial.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was also found guilty of four counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault for a July 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russ, 20, and his friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, according to WKYC. Shirilla was 17 at the time of the crash.

Shirilla was travelling at over 100 miles per hour when she smashed into a building near the intersection of Progress and Alameda Street, according to a video of the trial.

Prosecutors accused Shirilla of intentionally crashing the car to kill her boyfriend and end a reportedly “toxic” relationship, WKYC reported.

“There is no doubt that this happened because of the relationship with Dominic,” Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Troup said. “The defendant’s intent was clearly to end that, and she took everybody that was in the car with her.”

While reading the conviction, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo insisted the crash was deliberate.

“The video clearly shows the purpose and the intent of the defendant,” Russo said, according to the video of the trial. “She chose a course of death and destruction that day … she morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels.”

Russo also noted that the route Shirilla chose to drive was “obscure,” and that she had only visited it once, just days before.

"She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death," Russo added.

While an increasingly emotional Shirilla looked on from the courtroom, Russo said that “her actions were controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful. This was not reckless driving, this was murder.”

“If there is one thing that can be taken away from this case, as painful as it is, it is this — every decision we make is important,” Russo said. “Every action we take is important.”

Shirilla will be sentenced on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m., according to WKYC.