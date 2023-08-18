Biden Official Ducks Daily Caller Reporter’s Question About Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings

Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dodged a question from the Daily Caller’s Diana Glebova on Hunter Biden and his business dealings with Chinese companies.

“Republicans in the House Oversight Committee are currently investigating the Biden family’s ties to foreign entities,” Glebova said Friday at a press gaggle. “They have specifically to Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China. Does the administration view this investigation as legitimate, and is the administration concerned that Hunter Biden’s ties to China pose a national security issue?” (RELATED: Press Corps Explodes As KJP Publicly Berates Daily Caller Reporter)

WATCH:





“I don’t have any comment on that,” Sullivan replied, turning to a different reporter.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly shut down questions on the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and other countries such as Ukraine, opting to comment on the president’s support for his son.

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to comment on the ongoing Biden corruption scandal: “He is proud of how his son is rebuilding his life” pic.twitter.com/pJuvNSLZ6R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

President Joe Biden himself has repeatedly claimed he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings, recently moving to distance himself from his son as legal issues begin to mount. Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer testified to House Oversight Committee in July and confirmed that the president was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter during his discussions with the CEO of a Chinese company, Jonathan Li.

Jean-Pierre said July 27 that there is “no” possibility that Joe will pardon Hunter. Hunter Biden was charged in June with two tax misdemeanors and a felony gun possession in Delaware, but his guilty plea and diversion agreement collapsed in late July after review by a federal judge. The younger Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his legal team was unable to negotiate a new plea agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ). Special Counsel prosecutor David Weiss moved to dismiss Hunter’s tax charges to potentially charge him in DC or the central district of California for similar charges.