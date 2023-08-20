Myles Jack Retires At 27: REPORT

Congratulations, Myles!

Veteran linebacker Myles Jack reportedly informed the Philadelphia Eagles he will be retiring after seven seasons in the National Football League, according to the NFL Network.

Recently at Eagles training camp, Jack said he was considering a career change prior to Philadelphia adding him to their roster, contemplating becoming either an electrician or plumber.

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house,” Jack said to The Athletic. “I want to be innovative. If a zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

In his seven-season career in the NFL (103 games), Jack recorded 396 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023

I can’t say I blame him.

Here’s the thing: I completely understand if an athlete — like Tom Brady, for example — wants to go the limit and play until he’s 45 years old. But I also understand if somebody like Myles Jack wants to take both his wealth and his health, and call it a day.

Plus, I like his whole thinking of “if a zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

This is something I can get down with. (RELATED: One Guy Left A Bloody Mess After Massive Brawl Erupts Between San Francisco 49ers Fans)

Congratulations on retirement, Myles! And when the zombie apocalypse does happen, I’m coming to your house.