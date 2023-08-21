PGA Golfer Erik Compton Reportedly Arrested After Throwing Wife Into Wall, Police Say

PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton has reportedly been arrested by police and hit with both felony and misdemeanor charges after being accused by authorities of domestic violence against his wife over the weekend at their Miami-Dade County home in Florida.

Police say the incident took place Saturday night at around 9:30 PM at the couple’s house located in the 6800 block of Southwest 70th Avenue in Glenvar Heights.

Compton and his wife were verbally arguing over “relationship issues” when the latter then took out her cell phone and started recording, escalating the situation, according to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report via WPLG Local 10 (ABC Miami).

The 43-year-old professional golfer grabbed the phone from his wife and then threw it into the pool, and afterwards, allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her into a wall, according to police. Authorities also say that she was left with small bruises on her left arm.

PRO GOLFER ARRESTED: PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton was arrested over the weekend after police accused him of committing domestic violence against his wife at their southwest Miami-Dade home. https://t.co/wozVugW9zr — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 21, 2023

After the confrontation between the two, Compton’s wife left the house and drove to a friend’s house. When she arrived, that’s when she called the police, according to their report. It also states that Compton declined to speak with police and invoked his right to an attorney.

Born and raised in the Miami area and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Compton was arrested on a second-degree felony — strong-armed robbery — and misdemeanor battery charge. (RELATED: Watch This Total Badass Officer Pull Off A Movie-Like Move To Take Down Truck Running Over Crowd Of People)

Compton was later bonded out of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.