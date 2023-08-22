CNN Set Cannot Contain Off-Screen Laughter As Clip Rolls Of GOP Candidate Prepping For Debate

The set of CNN erupted into laughter off-screen Tuesday at a clip of presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy playing tennis.

Ramaswamy posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, saying he played three hours of tennis for “solid debate prep.”

Video shows the shirtless presidential candidate huffing and puffing as he hit volley after volley.

Three hours of solid debate prep this morning. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/luY1k3m0wN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 21, 2023

“We know it’s very important to be ready when hitting the stage,” host Kate Bolduan said. “Let’s show [Ramaswamy’s] form of debate prep that he was at least saying yesterday.”

“That’s three hours of debate prep, Bakari Sellers,” Bolduan said as someone off-screen began cracking up. “Thoughts?” (RELATED: ‘Lose The Idea’: CNN Analyst Pours Cold Water On Trump Critics Skeptical He Can Win In 2024)

“Yeah, uh–” Sellers began hesitantly as someone else joined in on the off-screen hysterics. “I’m not to, uh, uh, there’s nothing about that that excites me.”

Sellers’ response prompted further laughter off-screen, prompting Bolduan to crack a laugh. Sellers went on to argue Ramaswamy is “the biggest clown in the circus” and lacks “political depth.”

Former President Donald Trump said he would not debate Wednesday and will apparently skip all of the 2024 GOP primary debates.

Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith endorsed Ramaswamy on Monday, becoming the first elected official in the state of Iowa to endorse a presidential candidate.