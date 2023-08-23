‘Disaster’: Yankees GM Lays Out The Cold, Hard Truth About Team’s Disastrous Losing Streak

The New York Yankees stink.

Coming into Wednesday’s tilt with the Nationals they’ve lost nine games in a row, prompting General Manager Brian Cashman to call the season “a disaster.”

“It’s been a disaster, this season. It’s definitely a shock. Certainly, I don’t think anybody on our side of the fence, from our player group, from our coaches, our manager, or even outside the organization, would’ve predicted this.” Brian Cashman on the Yankees’ losing streak: pic.twitter.com/Wgl5noTY4p — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 23, 2023

With a 60-65 record, the Bronx Bombers sit dead last in the division, 17 games behind the leading Baltimore Orioles and 10 games back from the last Wild Card playoff spot. With less than 40 games to go, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged their dismal playoff chances, saying, “we’re in a big hole.”

The last time the Yankees lost nine games in a row “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” was fresh out in theaters and the Billboard charts were topped by the likes of Chicago and John Cougar Mellencamp. In other words, they haven’t been this bad since 1982.

A franchise that is synonymous with success is suddenly sputtering. The winningest team in MLB playoff history, and arguably the most iconic sports brand to ever exist, is now mired in a slump of epic proportions, and the sports world has taken notice.

Calls for regime change are nothing new in the Big Apple. New York Sports fans are notoriously impatient. But Boone and Cashman’s chairs have been extra hot lately. (RELATED: ‘You F*cking Stink!’: Yankees Manager Hilariously Mocks Umpire In Heated Exchange, Gets Ejected After)

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling predicted Boone will be fired, despite noting the Pinstripes’ struggles are not entirely his fault.

“Aaron Boone is gonna get fired, and that’s gonna suck because none of this is his fault,” Schilling said, according to the New York Post. “Every player in Yankee pinstripes, and these guys know Aaron, I promise you, they care very deeply about this guy.”

Cashman even seems to see the writing on the wall.

“I think we’re all going to be evaluated, including myself,” he told reporters.