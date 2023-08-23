Jhene Aiko Seeks Court Protection From Alleged Stalker Who Made His Way Into Her Home

Married musicians Jhene Aiko and Big Sean sought assistance from the court to protect them from a fan who keeps intruding on their personal space.

Aiko attended court on Monday and filed for a temporary restraining order against 29-year-old Ian Craig Lees, who accuses of visiting her Pacific Palisades residence and attempting to make contact with her, according to TMZ. The court documents said Craig engaged in a physical altercation with Aiko’s security, and noted that Aiko fears for her life as a result of his persistent behavior.

Aiko alleges that her concerns began when Craig repeatedly appeared at her home and attended a number of her shows and events, according to TMZ.

She claims that Craig was somehow able to breach the gated community’s security post and successfully managed to get inside the home that she and Big Sean share with their young son and daughter. The fact that he was able to access their home in spite of their efforts to ward him away made her feel the situation is escalating quickly. (RELATED: Alleged Stalker Rushes Stage, Attempts To Engage With Drew Barrymore, Video Shows)

Aiko requested a temporary restraining order that will prevent Craig from coming within 100 yards of her, her husband, Big Sean, and her children, per TMZ

A judge reportedly denied her initial request for a restraining order, and has instead scheduled the date of Sept. 14 for a court hearing on the matter, according to the outlet.