New York Jets Wide Receiver Corey Davis Retires At 28

Dang, Corey! Wasn’t expecting this one!

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, 28, has announced his retirement from the NFL after six seasons.

Davis explained his decision on Instagram:

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.

“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

Davis was picked by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout college football career with Western Michigan University. He played four seasons with the Titans before signing with the Jets on a three-year, $37.5 million deal, playing two seasons in the Big Apple.

In his career, Davis compiled a total of 3,879 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Davis (@coreydavis84)

This is crazy to me.

Just the other day, I blogged about Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack retiring from the league at 27, and now here we go with Corey Davis retiring at 28. And on top of that, I won a fantasy football league championship a couple of years ago with Davis on my roster, so it’s like dang … it makes you realize how fast things can change in the blink of an eye.

Just two years ago, Corey was winning me a title, now he’s retiring. Crazy stuff. (RELATED: Myles Jack Retires At 27: REPORT)

Congratulations, Corey! Enjoy retirement and all that money!