Former USC Superstar Reggie Bush Filing Defamation Lawsuit Against NCAA, Wants Heisman Trophy Back: REPORT

Reggie Bush, a former running back for the University of Southern California, will be filing a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against the NCAA, according to his attorneys.

“The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” a statement from law firm McCathern, PLLC read via ESPN.

The statement that Bush‘s lawyers are referring to was issued by the NCAA to multiple media outlets July 28, 2021, which responded to an inquiry about Bush potentially having both his records and participation restored due to the rule changes surrounding name, image and likeness going into effect earlier in the month. (RELATED: Michigan Suspends Jim Harbaugh For 3 Games: REPORT)

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” said an NCAA spokesperson in that statement. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

Bush will hold a press conference Wednesday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The move from Bush is an attempt to get his 2005 Heisman Trophy back. The former Trojans superstar was forced to give up the award in 2010 after an extra-benefits investigation that lasted four years determined that both Bush and his family — while he was a student-athlete — accepted money, travel expenses and a San Diego area house where the ex-running back’s parents lived rent-free for over a year. They were also given $10,000 to furnish the home.