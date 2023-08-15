‘Not An Expert On Clerks’ Duties’: Fulton County DA Dodges Question About Leaked Trump Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis dodged a question about a leaked indictment document that briefly appeared online earlier in the day during her Monday night press conference following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down ten indictments Monday night, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in the state. A document listing charges against Trump was posted on the website of the Fulton County courts Monday afternoon before being deleted, Reuters initially reported. (RELATED: ‘A Political Hit Job’: Fox News Guest Says Trump Indictments Represent ‘Corruption’)

WATCH:



“The charges against former President Donald Trump. That ‘fictitious’ document matched exactly the charges that we are seeing in this indictment,” a reporter asked Willis. “Can you tell us more about that document leak because now you have the former president’s lawyers who are saying this is emblematic of a serious problem with your office?”

“I can’t tell you anything about what you refer to,” Willis responded. “What I can tell you is that we had a grand jury here in Fulton County. They deliberated until almost 8:00 if not right after 8:00. An indictment was returned and we now have an indictment. I am not an expert on clerks’ duties or even administrative duties. And so I’m not going to speculate.”

During the press conference, Willis said she sought to try Trump and 18 co-defendants, including former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. She also declined to answer whether she had discussed her investigation with special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 federal arraignment after Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents.

Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in the state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump by the summer.

