Stephen Strasburg To Retire After Career-Ending Injury: REPORT

As a DMV’er, this is some sad stuff.

Stephen Strasburg, who was the MVP of the 2019 World Series, will be retiring from the game of baseball due to a career-ending injury, according to The Washington Post. The outlet also reports that the Washington Nationals will hold a press conference Sept. 9.

Strasburg hasn’t made an appearance on the mound since June 9 of last year, the only time of the season that he pitched. In 2021, he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and since then, hasn’t been able to make a full recovery and return.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick is a favorite with Nationals fans after helping lead the franchise to their first-ever World Series championship in 2019. Against the Houston Astros, he made two starts and won both games, striking out a combined 14 batters and only allowing four runs.

After the World Series victory, Strasburg inked a seven-year, $245 million contract with Washington, which at the time broke the record for the largest contract for a pitcher. Since signing that deal, however, Strasburg has pitched just 31 1/3 innings.

Strasburg has a career record of 113-62, a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts.

What a career for Stephen Strasburg 👏 ▫️ 3× All-Star

▫️ 2019 World Series champion

▫️ World Series MVP

▫️ 2019 Babe Ruth Award

▫️ 2019 All-MLB First Team pic.twitter.com/vZ6Vj0JeXR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 24, 2023

Man … just imagine what could’ve been if it wasn’t for injuries.

As you guys know, I’m from Florida, but originally from the DMV, so this was some sad news to see. But hey … at least my man got millions of dollars, a World Series ring (and an MVP at that) and will forever be treated like royalty in Washington, D.C. It was a hell of a career despite all the injuries. (RELATED: New York Jets Wide Receiver Corey Davis Retires At 28)

It sucks that things had to end this way, Strasburg, but enjoy retirement — you most definitely deserve it.