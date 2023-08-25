Dershowitz Says Fani Willis Wants ‘A Quick Conviction With A Biased Jury’

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of using the indictment of former President Donald Trump as “a political ploy.”

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked Thursday after a grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in Georgia in 2021, said in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Says Trump Mugshot Is ‘Trophy Moment’ For Fulton County DA)

WATCH:



“In my book ‘Get Trump,’ I predicted all four of these indictments,” Dershowitz told “Mornings with Maria” guest host Cheryl Casone. “The strategy is to get a quick trial, get him convicted in jurisdictions that are overwhelmingly anti-Trump, and then not worry about it being reversed on appeal because the reversals on appeal will occur after the election.”

Conservatives condemned the arrest of Trump and the indictment.

“It’s clearly a political ploy, especially since the district attorney now says she wants the trial within two months. It’s unthinkable,” Dershowitz said. “Never in history has there been a trial within two months of a case as complex and difficult as this, with so many defendants and so many counts.”

“But what she wants is the mugshot, she’s gotten that, the fingerprinting,” Dershowitz continued. “She would like to get a quick conviction with a biased jury, and then not worry about it being reversed on appeal. That’s tomorrow’s news, after the election. That just is unfair.”

