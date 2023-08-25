REPORT: Kevin Costner’s Wife Balks At $129,000 A Month Child Support Payments, Demands More

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, reportedly filed documents in court requesting additional child support, arguing that the $129,000 per month she was granted is not enough, according to TMZ.

Baumgartner reportedly said she wants that number increased to ensure her children can maintain the same lifestyle with her that they are able to have with their father, when they’re spending time with him, according to TMZ. The documents apparently state the four children currently live in a beach compound with their father that is worth somewhere between $65 million and $95 million and they’re accustomed to flying private to get to luxurious vacation locations, according to the outlet. Baumgartner reportedly wants increased funding “so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her.”

The documents reportedly state “this is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” and notes that this is the standard requirement by California family code, according to TMZ. She is reportedly estimating her required child support payments should be increased to $175,057 monthly.

Baumgartner’s court documents also reportedly noted the higher amount requested “will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable,” according to TMZ.

She has reportedly estimated Costner’s income over the last two years to be $19,248,467 each year, or over $1.6 million each month, TMZ reported. Assuming they equally share custody of their children, her legal team reportedly claims California guidelines require Kevin to pay the amount she has apparently requested each month. (RELATED: Report Allegedly Reveals Why Kevin Costner’s Divorce Has Turned So Horrible)

She reportedly notes that Costner earned $11 million for Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” and approximately $10 million for Season 5. She also reportedly estimates he will earn $12 million for his upcoming film “Horizon” as well as $12 million for the sequel, according to TMZ.