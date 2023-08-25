Rep. Byron Donalds Says Americans Are ‘Pissed Off’ Over Trump Charges

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said Friday that Americans were becoming “pissed off” over the charges against former President Donald Trump.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked after a grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. Trump is also facing two federal indictments from special counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding classified documents, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Calls Barring Trump From Ballot ‘The Single Most Dangerous Constitutional Theory’ Ever)

WATCH:



“This is going to backfire in a major way,” Donalds told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Because Americans want our country to function. They don’t want it to be used as a political weapon against political rivals.”

Conservatives condemned the arrest of Trump on the charges related to his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

“Americans are pissed off. You are talking about a government, a Department of Justice that ignores the crimes of the president’s son and, frankly, the president himself,” Donalds said. “They ignore those crimes. There’s no investigation. There’s no serious effort by the Department of Justice or the FBI to get to the bottom of that. Meanwhile, they are going after the chief political rival. That is unfairness to the nth degree and all that is happening with the backdrop of an America that is failing around us, border policy, inflation, fentanyl in our streets.”

“This foolishness by the Democrats, they are going to rue the day that they wasted all of our time with this because I believe there will be a backlash in ’24,” Donalds added.

