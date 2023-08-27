Arizona State Bans Itself From 2023 Bowl Season: REPORT

Looks like we have trouble in paradise.

Tempe, Arizona might be in the middle of the desert, but it’s also known for its large amount of palm trees, exotic nightlife and being home of Arizona State University. As an ASU student or a fan of the Sun Devils (or just a local who enjoys Arizona culture), it’s paradise, but it looks like there’s *insert old quote here* “trouble in paradise.”

And it’s coming from the college in particular, as Arizona State self-imposed a ban from the 2023 bowl season Sunday morning, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

ASU‘s decision comes as the NCAA is investigating the school’s college football program, doing so since the beginning of Herm Edwards’ tenure as head coach. The investigation stems from allegations against the Sun Devils of repeatedly violating NCAA rules that are considered “gratuitous.”

Sources: Arizona State is expected to self-impose a one-year bowl ban for the 2023 football season. The decision stems from the ongoing NCAA investigation for alleged violations that occurred under former coach Herm Edwards. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 27, 2023

Yep, we most definitely have trouble in paradise.

If you’re not familiar, Arizona State got hit over ignoring restrictions that were put into place by the NCAA during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. The allegations feature a player’s mother buying tickets for travel to the campus, staff members giving tours to loads of recruits when visits were banned, and a position coach doing a workout with a prospect in town at a local park and then evaluating the video in an offensive staff meeting.

Then there’s a load of other allegations like defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce being the ringleader of rewarding rule-breaking. Five coaches were either fired or resigned as a result of the claims against ASU‘s program. (RELATED: Former USC Superstar Reggie Bush Filing Defamation Lawsuit Against NCAA, Wants Heisman Trophy Back: REPORT)

And this is exactly why Arizona State hit themselves with a ban — trouble in paradise indeed.