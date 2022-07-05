REPORT: The Big 12 Might Add A Total Of Six PAC-12 Teams

It sounds like the Big 12 is preparing to pillage the PAC-12.

It had been previously reported that the Big 12 was going to take a look at adding Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, and the list has now expanded to include Oregon and Washington, according to CBS Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 12 and the six programs are having “deep discussions” about shocking the college football world by possibly expanding the conference.

CHAOS: Four Major College Football Teams Might Be Joining A New Conference https://t.co/8Kia7NIUYF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2022

If this happens, the PAC-12 will be dead. Yes, I’m sure the conference will try to add some other teams, but it won’t even be close to the same. It’s either add lower level teams or WSU, Oregon State and Cal will head to the MWC.

With the Big Ten seemingly not interested in taking Oregon or Washington, it makes sense for them to jump ship to the Big 12 if four other PAC-12 teams are going.

At this point, nobody wants to be left holding the bag. Nobody wants to be left on the boat once the lifeboats have been launched.

If the Big 12 is going to take four PAC-12 teams, it’s probably the best play on the table for Washington and Oregon. Whatever they do, they can’t stay in a watered down PAC-12. That much is for sure.

Notre Dame’s Future In College Football Gets A Huge Update. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/sGzgeAzFJI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2022

What I also know for sure is that there’s a lot more carnage on the way! You can bet on that!