Legendary Rapper DMC Announces Candidacy For President Of The United States At Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut: REPORT

It’s Lionel Messi’s MLS debut, you’re pretty much in the Big Apple … why not?

The New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami squared off Saturday night at the former’s Red Bull Arena, with the boys in pink getting the 2-0 win off Messi and Diego Gómez goals. With Messi’s in particular, his came in the 89th minute after entering the game at the hour mark, once again proving his dominance over the MLS in his league debut.

But that’s not the only thing of flash and dash that happened at the game.

Before kick off, legendary rapper DMC — real name Darryl McDaniels — announced his candidacy to run for President of the United States, doing so right on Apple TV. In other words, national television (and international at that).

“The whole beauty of everything that’s going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that’s going on, this is what the world is all about,” DMC said. “We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it’s a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is.”

“And I am running for president starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it? But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

Never let a good opportunity go to waste. Rapper DMC took advantage of Lionel Messi’s debut at a packed Red Bull Arena to announce his bid for President.https://t.co/i3mZGqEh2V — OutKick (@Outkick) August 27, 2023

No matter how you feel about it, you gotta admit that he announced his candidacy in such a flashy way.

The whole “togetherness and people coming together” thing sounds like a left-wing dog whistle, that’s personally my only beef with this entire thing because it gives off the vibe that he’s a Democrat, but I love how he announced his candidacy.

The game was in Harrison, New Jersey, but it’s considered to be a part of the New York City metropolitan area, so technically my man announced it in one of the greatest cities that the United States (and entire planet) has — and it also happens to be his home. And on top of that, he did this at a Lionel Messi game when Inter Miami was taking on the iconic New York Red Bulls brand, and it also happened to be Messi’s MLS debut. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Support From The Last Person You Want To Get It From — O.J. Simpson)

Say what you want about the potential rhetoric out of this guy, I’m loving the style of his announcement.

It’s swag that you would expect out of Run DMC.

Yeah, like that.