Navy Seal Who Claims He Killed Bid Laden Arrested in Texas

Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who claimed to kill Osama Bin Laden, was arrested on charges of assault and public intoxication Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.

After recording a podcast at a cigar lounge, the 47-year-old former Navy SEAL faced a Class A misdemeanor charge for assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge for public intoxication, according to the New York Post.

Although specific details about the arrest remain scarce, records indicate that O’Neill was released from Collin County jail on the same day after posting a $3,500 bond, per the Post.

O’Neill gained notoriety when he publicly claimed credit for firing the shots that resulted in the death of the 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden during a 2011 operation in Pakistan.

The SEAL’s firsthand account served as the foundation for his 2017 biography titled “The Operator,” a narrative that the US military neither confirms nor denies, the outlet noted. The book’s publication stirred controversy within the special warfare community, known for upholding a code of silence regarding covert missions. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Believe I Fought For This Bullsh*t’: Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Rips Navy Over Drag Queen)

O’Neill has previously faced legal issues, such as his 2020 ban from Delta Airlines due to noncompliance with COVID protocols, according to the Post. The SEAL had shared a photo of himself without a mask during his flight on social media, leading to an investigation by the airline.

O’Neill was apprehended for driving under the influence in Montana IN 2016, although prosecutors later dropped the charges, CBS News reported.

O’Neill currently holds the position of Director of Military Relations at Armed Forces Brewing Company in Virginia. The microbrewery, focusing on supporting military members, gained recent popularity due to Bud Light’s controversial sponsorship of LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.