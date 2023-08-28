Strategist Basil Smikle Tells CNN There’s A ‘Good Chance’ Trump Can Beat Biden

Democratic strategist Basil Smikle said Monday on CNN that there is a good chance former President Donald Trump could beat President Joe Biden in 2020, warning Democrats not to get too comfortable just yet.

Smikle joined a panel alongside Republican strategist and former RNC spokesperson Doug Heye, with Heye noting Trump continues to gain traction in the polls despite his fourth indictment.

“The reality is is that when Donald Trump gets indicted, not only does it sort of reinforce his core message that the system is rigged and there is a two-tiered system of justice, but his opponents also reinforce that language. If you’re running against Donald Trump but you back him up, you’re strengthening him, you are not weakening him, you’re not helping your case to become president,” Heye said.

“I know the Democrats look at this race and think, ‘well, we will probably do pretty well against Donald Trump,’ but there is a real reality here of being careful of what you wish for. That is exactly what the Democrats thought in 2016 and thought that there was no way that Donald Trump could beat Hillary Clinton, and he did. We saw what the results were. I tell the Democrats be really careful what you wish for on this.” (RELATED: ‘Lose The Idea’: CNN Analyst Pours Cold Water On Trump Critics Skeptical He Can Win In 2024)

“He’s right,” Smikle said. “There’s a good chance that Donald Trump could win. And so, for Democrats, you cannot be complacent at all. I think Hakeem Jeffries, and interestingly enough, Nancy Pelosi, they’re in a great position to actually help make the Democrats’ case down ballot.”

Smikle argued Democrats can focus on abortion, which may help the party win back lost seats in both New York and California.

Biden’s approval ratings have continued to fall, with a recent CNN poll finding 51% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, giving Biden a 41% approval rating. A separate poll commissioned by the Associated Press and conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found Biden’s approval rating on the economy is at 36%.