Video Shows Woman Helping Bear Cub With Head Stuck In Plastic Jug

A Pennsylvania park manager filmed herself rescuing a bear cub with a plastic jug arounds its head, according to a video of the incident.

Park manager Sarah Lindgren spotted the helpless cub as she drove through Cross Fork, a rural village in Pennsylvania, according to CNN. After exiting her vehicle, she steadily approached the cub. She grasped and pried off the jug within 10 seconds. The cub, which Lindgren first took for dead, later dashed off.

“I highly doubt that it would have survived another day without intervention. It was very weak and dehydrated,” Lindgren told the outlet.

Lindgren told CNN the cub’s proximity to a road and stream heightened risks associated with the stuck jug. (RELATED: Woman Attending Bachelorette Party Finds Bear Stuck Inside Her Car, Posts Video)

“I would have to think that it would have drowned in the stream when the container filled up, been hit by a car, or died of dehydration within a day,” the park manager added.

