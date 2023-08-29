RFK Jr. Rails Against Biden For Living In ‘Bubble,’ Talking Only To ‘His Donors’

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ripped President Joe Biden, saying he lived in a “bubble” and talked with “donors,” not regular Americans.

Kennedy trails Biden by 53% in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 26. Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to launch his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in the 2024 campaign April 5, joining writer Marianne Williamson as challengers to Biden. (RELATED: ‘Get Back On The F***ing Plane’: Maui Resident Blasts Biden, Says ‘We’re Not Getting Anything’)

“I don’t think it’s good for the American people and I don’t think it’s good for the Democratic Party if the only people he has to talk to win this election are his donors.”

WATCH:



“The president should be out talking to the American people. If you are living in that bubble, where the only people who have access to you are… Americans are hurting like they have never been before,” Kennedy told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “It is important for our political leadership to have a dialogue and have engagement. Not just me, but with the public.”

Kennedy claimed Biden had “strong character,” which prompted Watters to point to Biden’s handling of the wildfire on Maui. Biden’s response to the deadly wildfire that destroyed many buildings in the town of Lahaina, killing at least 114 people drew criticism from residents of the island.

Biden claimed he nearly lost his home in a fire during remarks Aug. 21 in Maui, when his house had a minor kitchen fire in 2004 that firefighters extinguished in twenty minutes. On multiple occasions, he declined to comment on the disaster, including one instance while he was vacationing in Delaware.

Biden currently has a 38% approval rating on the economy compared to a 58.6% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Biden’s handling of inflation drew the approval of 33.2% of Americans with 62.8% disapproving, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Kennedy also said Biden should debate him if he is healthy.

“If he feels that he is up to that, that he – then he should debate me,” Kennedy said.

Biden’s age and health have also raised concerns. Biden awkwardly mumbled during his July 18 meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and also suffered multiple falls, including one on June 1 during the Air Force Academy commencement.

Biden previously had a fall on his bike while in Delaware, stumbled while climbing the stairs of Air Force One and had a near-fall down the stairs of Air Force One on May 19 during his trip to Japan for the G7 summit. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

