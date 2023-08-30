Christopher Psaila Accuses Erika Jayne Of Conspiring With Secret Service To Extort Money

Famous designer Christopher Psaila, co-owner of Hollywood costume firm Marco Marco, is accusing singer and “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne of extortion.

Psaila said Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi purchased and received outfits from Christopher’s store with their credit card, then falsely told federal agents and America Express the charges to the card were unauthorized, according to Page Six. He said Jayne then “weaponized the Secret Service to maliciously prosecute” him in 2017, in an effort to obtain a $800,000 refund from American Express.

A lawsuit filed by Psaila alleges current and former Secret Service agents Robert Savage, Kenneth Henderson and Steve Scarince worked together with Jayne to conceal evidence that would have led to an acquittal or could have prevented his indictment, according to Page Six.

Documents filed in court said, “this case reflects the corruption of the federal judicial system.”

“The Secret Service and United States should have never presented the case to the grand jury for indictment, and never proceeded with the prosecution,” Psaila said.

The fashion designer maintains Jayne gave him consent to charge the card for costumes he had designed and supplied for her shows. He is accusing the Secret Service of conducting a “reckless investigation” into Jayne’s claims, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Case Against Financier, Rapper)

Psaila’s lawsuit also claimed AMEX did not allow him to dispute Jayne’s claims that her card was charged without consent, and said Jayne and Girardi were refunded over $787,000.

Jayne has not issued a public statement regarding this matter.