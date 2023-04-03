Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Case Against Financier, Rapper

Leonardo DiCaprio testified about investor Jho Low in federal court Monday, in a case involving international money laundering and bribery, Fox News reported.

DiCaprio took the witness stand to discuss his relationship with Low, who also goes by the name Low Taek Jho. Low is accused of stealing and funneling billions of dollars from a Malaysian state investment fund, according to Fox News. He is best known as a financier of DiCaprio’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Along with Low, Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel is accused of funneling money for Jho into Barack Obama’s 2012 election campaign, according to Fox News.

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in Fugees’ lobbying trial that financier Jho Low tried to funnel $30M to Obama https://t.co/eLC7RmKhU7 pic.twitter.com/ixtsF51IcU — New York Post (@nypost) April 3, 2023

Michel was allegedly a conduit for the funneled funds and Low’s alleged attempts to influence the United States government, Fox noted. Low is accused of shuffling more than $21.6 million from foreign entities to Michel’s bank accounts in order to then funnel it into the presidential election, according to Fox News.

The indictment reportedly accused Michel of allegedly paying 20 straw donors and conduits so they could turn around and make donations in their own names in an effort to conceal where the funds originated from, according to Fox News.

Low contributed significantly to DiCaprio’s charitable foundation and ultimately provided the financing for DiCaprio’s film, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The famous actor insisted his team vetted Low before entering into a business relationship with him, according to Fox News.

“I was given the green light by my team as well as my studio,” DiCaprio said, the outlet reported. “He was a legitimate business person wanting to invest in the movie.” (RELATED: Reality TV Star Jen Shah Surrenders To Prison To Serve Time For Fraud)

DiCaprio himself is not facing any charges at this time. Michel faces charges, and Low is currently a fugitive, according got Fox News.