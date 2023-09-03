UNC’s Mack Brown Grabs South Carolina’s Shane Beamer By The Neck In Complete ‘What The Hell?’ Fashion

What on earth happened here?

North Carolina started off the new college football season 1-0 with a 31-17 victory Saturday over South Carolina, but instead of just taking the dub and celebrating, Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown is now going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Following the game, Brown went to midfield for an exchange with Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer — nothing out of the ordinary. However, as the conversation appeared to be over and Beamer attempted to leave, Brown grabbed him by the neck to pull him back in, having something else to say to the South Carolina skipper.

By GOD the DISRESPECT pic.twitter.com/8DevwAFWqD — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 3, 2023

One thing about Mack Brown, he’ll choke a coach out no problem pic.twitter.com/hnmHGIiXBz — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2023

And then like a complete boss, this dude goes to the locker room and breaks out a dance:

My first reaction was “what the hell?,” but I can totally dig this.

Say what you want about Mack Brown, he was a bit of a G in this situation. Not only did he pretty much tell a coach “get your ass over here” with his actions, not only did he get out literally everything that he needed to say, but my man started dancing afterwards. And of course, he got the win too. (RELATED: ‘Thank You, Jesus’: Deion Sanders Nearly Breaks Into Tears After Shocking Upset In First Game)

Sounds like a perfectly executed Saturday to me.