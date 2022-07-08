Editorial

REPORT: The SEC Isn’t Negotiating To Add Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina And Virginia

Apr 9, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first quarter of the 2022 Orange vs White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The SEC is reportedly not in talks to add multiple ACC teams.

Shockwaves were sent through the college football world Thursday when it was reported that the powerhouse conference was in talks to add Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, according to Barrett Sallee, “the SEC isn’t negotiating” to add those four programs.

At this point, I truly don’t know what to believe anymore when it comes to expansion news. A month ago, I never would have believed USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten.

Yet, it’s now early July and that’s exactly what happened. So, I’m not willing to rule out anything.

I’d also be willing to bet my life savings that the SEC is absolutely behind the scenes kicking the tires on adding more teams. We’re seeing an unprecedented arms race between the Big Ten and the SEC.

Neither conference is interested in leaving ammo and assets on the table. Poaching the four teams mentioned makes a lot of sense for the SEC, although I think Virginia and UNC would be better fits in the B1G, but that’s just me.

What I do know is that this situation will only get crazier before it stabilizes. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!