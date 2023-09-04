Ana Navarro Complains That The Media Is Covering Biden’s Gaffes

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro complained Monday on CNN that the media is covering President Joe Biden’s repeated gaffes rather than spending more time talking about former President Donald Trump.

Recent polls show Biden and Trump neck-and-neck for the 2024 election. A new Wall Street Journal poll found Trump leads Biden by 11 points when it comes to who had a better record of accomplishments. Trump also led Biden by 10 points regarding mental fitness to hold office.

“How do you explain that edge for Trump on those subjects?” host John Berman asked Navarro. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Traveled ‘Tens Of Thousands Of Miles’ Across War Zones)

“Frankly, I think people have forgotten how bad Donald Trump was. I think people have forgotten all the gaffes and mistakes that Donald Trump made as president, while the ones that Joe Biden makes are, you know, front and center and they are national news media,” Navarro said. “I think people have forgotten what a stressful, horrible, divisive time for America the Trump presidency was. The daily tweets leading to cultural wars, the attacks on people personally, the ad hominem attacks on — on international leaders. Just the — the — the way we lived for four years, I think people have forgotten that.”

“It’s going to be the Biden campaign’s job, should Donald Trump be the nominee, to remind America what we went through in those four years, to remind America of the horror that led to January 6, to remind America about the dysfunction in that government, the corruption, about the children in government, about — about the billions of dollars that have been raised by those children after they left government,” she argued.

Biden has had a series of gaffes throughout his presidency, recently appearing to slur incoherently while talking to Israeli President Isaac Herzog. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby defended Biden, saying the president was “very clear.” During a June interview on MSNBC, Biden awkwardly walked off set before the show cut to commercial break, visibly confusing host Nicolle Wallace.

Biden’s age and mental fitness have also come under scrutiny, especially after he tripped on a sandbag and fell on stage during a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

Biden also appeared to call out for deceased Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Sept. 2022, seemingly forgetting she died in a car crash in August. Several reporters questioned White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the matter, to which Jean-Pierre said Walorski was simply “top of mind” for Biden.