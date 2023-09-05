Editorial

Chris Mortensen Announces Retirement After 33-Year Stint With ESPN

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning talks with ESPN sideline reporter Chris Mortensen during the 2005 American Bowl August 6 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Colts 27 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
An absolute legend is calling it a career.

Chris Mortensen, who is the original NFL insider for ESPN, has announced his retirement. It actually took place back in April in secret, but the icon decided go public on Tuesday.

“Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith,” tweeted Mortensen. “The gratitude and humility is overwhelming. It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball. It’s just time. God Bless you all.”

Mortensen has been battling esophageal cancer since 2016. (RELATED: Joe Montana Sues San Francisco After Claiming Home Flooded With Sewage Due To Bad Infrastructure: REPORT)

Turning 72 in November, Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 and has since then been one of the four-letter network’s primary NFL insiders. He was forced to leave in 2016 due to his battle with throat cancer, but came back after a successful treatment.

Praise rained down on Mortensen in response:

Congratulations on one hell of a career, Mort! Enjoy retirement! You deserve it!