Joe Jonas Caught His Wife Doing Something On Ring Camera Footage That Resulted In Divorce Filing: REPORT

Joe Jonas reportedly saw or heard something on his Ring camera that ultimately led him to divorce his wife, Sophie Turner.

Multiple sources close to Jonas confirmed he had access to a Ring camera that captured Turner in a compromising moment, according to TMZ. The footage was reportedly the last straw in a marriage that was already hanging by a thread. Sources also revealed that Jonas and Turner’s relationship had been strained for some time, and the pair had been experiencing increased problems during the last six months, according to TMZ.

A source directly connected to the couple said Jonas does most of the childcare and that he took the couple’s two young children with him during his band’s tour of the United States, while Turner stayed in London, according to TMZ.

One source noted the differences in the couple, saying that “she likes to party, he likes to stay at home” and that the two “have very different lifestyles,” according to TMZ.

Jonas contacted two different divorce attorneys in Los Angeles during the first week of September before filing his divorce papers in Florida on Tuesday.

Turner and Jonas released a joint statement Wednesday, informing their fans and followers of their decision to move forward separately.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read, noting that “[t]here are many speculative narratives” about the divorce and requesting privacy during the process. (RELATED: The Rumored Reason Why Sofia Vergara’s Husband Left Her Is Shocking)

They did not elaborate on what led to their decision to call it quits.

Jonas has filed for joint custody of the children. The exact nature of the footage caught on the Ring camera has not been revealed at this time.