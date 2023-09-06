Photographer Claims Prince Philip Kept Classic 70s Sex Manual In Library, Had To Remove It For Shoots

Prince Philip’s photographer claimed Wednesday that the monarch kept a sex manual in his library.

Julian Calder, a royal photographer, revealed that the classic 70s sex manual had to be removed from Prince Philip’s library when he captured the monarch’s photograph, according to an interview appearance on Hello! A Right Royal Podcast ahead of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Royal Photographer Says Prince Philip Kept Erotic Book on His Shelf — and ‘Laughed’ About It! https://t.co/W1Faa6m5WU — People (@people) September 6, 2023

Calder mentioned the erotic book while explaining his experience photographing the Duke of Edinburgh. Although courtiers did not encumber him with strict rules while photographing royals, Calder, who noticed the book, “The Joy of Sex,” and took it upon himself to ask for its removal, People reported.

“I once did a portrait of Prince Philip in his office. And he was standing there, and I was quite young at the time. And I’m looking through the lens, I thought, ‘God just behind his right ear is a book — ‘The Joy of Sex,’” Calder said to podcast hosts Andrea Cammano, Emily Nash and Emmy Griffith. “I had to say, ‘Prince Philip, should we move that?’ And he laughed, and he got his equerry to come and move it. I’d have looked stupid!” (RELATED: Senior Royals Snub Harry and Meghan From Queen Elizabeth’s One Year Death Anniversary Gathering: REPORT)

Dr. Alex Comfott’s “The Joy of Sex” was an international bestseller published in 1972. The book “dared to celebrate the joy of human physical intimacy with such authority and candor that a whole generation felt empowered to enjoy sex,” according to a statement by Penguin Random House.

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at age 99. His cause of death was confirmed to be old age.