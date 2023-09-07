Bengals’ Joe Burrow Now The Highest-Paid Player In NFL History After $275 Million Extension: REPORT

Joey Baggs!

The Cincinnati Bengals and their franchise superstar quarterback Joe Burrow have agreed on a five-year, $275 million contract extension, with $219.01 million of it being guaranteed. The mammoth deal now makes Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to a Thursday report from ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Averaging $55 million per year, the contract ends negotiations that lasted for months and is a financial reward for Burrow who completely turned around a … let’s be honest here … once-horrible organization.

Cincinnati was the NFL‘s worst team in 2019, finishing the season with just two wins. It matched the lowest total of victories in franchise history. That campaign put them in the position to draft Burrow, who was fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to a national championship.

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Burrow’s rookie season ended up being nixed after he suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury in his left knee, however, his stardom continued in 2021 when he led the Bengals to their best campaign in 30 years. That year, Cincinnati won their first playoff game since 1991 and also clinched a Super Bowl berth — their first since 1989. Burrow also won The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.

The 26-year-old had his best season ever in 2022, posting a 10th ranking in Total QBR and also became the NFL‘s career leader in completion percentage with a mark of 68.2%. (RELATED: Thank The Heavens! The NFL Is Back! Andrew Powell Makes His 2023 Season Predictions And Week 1 Picks)

In other words, my man deserves the massive payday.

Get your money, Joey Baggs!