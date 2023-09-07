‘They Are Getting Clobbered’: CNN Panel Shocked At New Poll Showing Americans’ Feelings About Hunter Biden

Panelists on CNN’s “Inside Politics” on Thursday expressed shock at polling numbers showing that Americans believe President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings.

A CNN poll found that 61% of respondents believed that then-Vice President Joe Biden had knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, while 69% percent believed that Joe Biden’s actions were illegal. “I have heard from people in and around Hunter Biden’s world for some time, incredible frustration that his father, the president, and more importantly, the Democrats who are in this world, have not been mounting a defense,” “Inside Politics” host Dana Bash said. (RELATED: ‘Blind Eye To Corruption’: Comer Rips DOJ For Allegedly Obstructing IG Investigation Into Hunter Biden Probe)

“Because if you let things hang out there, how many examples do we have in modern politics, if you don’t answer something and push back, particularly something that there’s no evidence of, it’s going to seep in, and that seems what is happening, at least according to this poll,” Bash said.

WATCH:



Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after a plea bargain collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision Wednesday.

Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.” Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

“They are doing investigations in the House, you have all of the presidential candidates talking about this, you have these Republican operatives talking about this. They are on this message nonstop,” CNN reporter Kristen Holmes said. “It’s not just on Fox [News]. They are saying it in rallies. They are talking about it on social media. This is their talking point or one of their very big talking points, particularly when you look at the far right. I have heard from a number of Democrats who told me they wish they would push back or even say anything at all because right now it feels as though they are just getting completely clobbered.”

The Department of Justice said Hunter Biden could be formally indicted soon on a firearms charge in a Wednesday court filing.

“The Hunter Biden investigation is the knee-jerk response to any questions your average Republican congressman… congressperson faces about Donald Trump and the 90-some felonies he’s facing right now,” CNN National Political Corresponded Daniel Strauss said. “So, there’s like any time I ask any congressperson, they say something like, yeah, but look at the Hunter Biden investigation, look at the corruption. It’s not the same, but it’s clearly across the political ecosystem on the right. This is the response.”

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower July 20.

“It’s understandable why the president wouldn’t want to talk about it,” CNN National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny said. “But because he does not want to talk about it, it creates this ripple effect of no one wanting to talk about it, except for Republicans. But the facts aren’t necessarily great either. We got news there’s likely to be an indictment. It’s not like there’s a defense waiting to be had that’s not being uttered.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.