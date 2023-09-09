Sharon Osborne Calls Former ‘That 70s Show’ Star A ‘Dastardly Little Thing’ (And It’s Not The One You’re Thinking Of)

Sharon Osbourne named Ashton Kutcher as the “rudest celebrity” she ever met, surprising her daughter, Kelly, and the hosts of “E! News” during an interview released Friday.

Osbourne made the claim while playing the game “Stirring the Pot,” when she was asked to name the rudest famous person she ever met, according to E! News.

The TV personality and wife of legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne did not hesitate in answering, “The guy that’s married to an actress, and he used to do ‘That 70s Show.'” (RELATED: This Lamb That Was Slaughtered’: Sharon Osbourne Relates Run-In With Cancel Culture)

“Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?” Kelly asked.

“Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” Sharon said.

The show’s hosts said they “were not prepared” for Osbourne’s direct response. “I was not prepared for that either,” Kelly replied.

Sharon then called Kutcher “a dastardly little thing.”

Sharon Osbourne says Ashton Kutcher is the “rudest celebrity” she has met: “Oh, rude, rude, rude. Rude little boy… Dastardly little thing.” pic.twitter.com/rUESVLzKzW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2023

While Osbourne did not explain in the interview why she thought Kutcher was so rude, she did criticize the actor in a 2018 appearance on “Larry King Now,” Fox News reported. She had described a meeting with Kutcher which took place on the set of “The Talk,” a show she previously co-hosted.

Explaining that hosts often have different opinions of guests, Sharon said, “I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kushner.”

King apparently let the mispronunciation of Kutcher’s name slide, instead asking what Sharon’s issue with Kutcher was.

“Bad attitude, for me. For me, because I got his name wrong, so he was pissed, and he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, ‘And what are you, what have you done in this industry?’ And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me, ’cause I’m gonna eat you up and s— you out.'”

“And so I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with, kid,'” Sharon said.

Sharon’s criticism soon spread to X (formerly Twitter), with some defending Kutcher, indy100 reported.

“I disagree!!” one fan tweeted. “Met Ashton Kutcher years ago at a club in Vegas & he was so cool. He even let my friend touch his butt.”