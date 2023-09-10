Brewers Outfielder Makes Absurd No-Hitter-Saving Catch In Extra Innings

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sam Frelick made an insane leaping catch on the warning track of Yankee Stadium Sunday afternoon, robbing Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe of a game-winning hit and preserving his team’s no-hitter.

Sal Frelick with the catch of the season. pic.twitter.com/Q3bmaX8W7D — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) September 10, 2023

In the bottom of the 10th inning, with runners on first and second, Volpe crushed an Abner Uribe pitch deep to center field. Frelick, tracking the ball from right field, made a last-second leap and extended his glove to make the catch, but collided with teammate Joey Wiemer in the process.

Wiemer’s face was bloodied, but he would remain in the game to drive in a go-ahead run for the Brewers in the 12th inning.

Milwaukee would go on to lose their no-hitter in the 11th inning and ultimately suffered a walk-off defeat in the 13th inning. Despite this, their pitching staff’s 10+ combined no-hit innings place them in rarefied air.

Sunday’s Brewers are just the 16th pitching staff in MLB history to take a no-hitter into extra innings and lose it, according to nonohitters.com. Of those 16, the Brewers were one of only three who took the no-no into the 11th. (RELATED: Cincinnati Reds Throw A No-Hitter And Still Lose)

Brewers’ starting pitcher Corbin Burnes twirled eight hitless innings before ceding the 9th inning to reliever Devin Williams, who also threw a hitless inning. Uribe worked around a 10th inning walk and, with Frelick’s help, brought the no-hitter into the 11th. But Brewers reliever Joel Payamps ultimately blew it, giving up a costly double to Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera to lose his team’s no-hit bid.

The teams exchanged runs in the 11th and 12th before the Yankees walked it off, sending both teams home on a Kyle Higashioka double.